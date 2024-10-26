Texas Tech Kicker Busts Out Homemade Trump Shirt After Fake Field Goal

Oh man, did we get a moment that is going to divide the room in Saturday's game between Texas Tech and TCU, or what?

Some (probably a larger portion of college football fans, without a doubt) are going to think this was one of the coolest things they've ever seen.

While others? Well, they're probably screeching incoherently and are typing some diatribe on Threads because they're too scared of X.

It happened with Red Raiders senior kicker Reese Burkhardt gearing up for a very manageable 22-yard field goal with his team trailing 14-3.

However, they caught the Horned Frogs completely off-guard when the holder flipped the ball over his shoulder to Burkhardt who scampered into the corner of the end zone for six.

And while that perfectly executed fake field goal would be a story in and of itself, it was Burkhardt's celebration that would be getting the majority of the focus.

He lifted his pads to reveal a homemade "TRUMP MAGA" shirt.

That's going to play well in Texas, and it's another example of people in the sports world not hesitating to voice their support of the former president and current Republican presidential nominee.

You'd better believe that folks were eating it up on social media:

Of course, some thought they saw hypocrisy in people celebrating a political statement after many conservatives argued in favor of keeping politics out of sports.

That's a fair point.

Do politics belong in sports? I don't think anyone would mess it up if sports went apolitical.

However, that's not going to happen, and the toothpaste is out of the proverbial tube. So, the best we can have at this point is a climate in which both perspectives are allowed.

If you've got no issue with a progressive statement from an athlete, then you should probably be cool with a conservative doing the same, and vice versa.

The problem there has been that that isn't usually the case.

The left has done a pretty good job of browbeating conservative athletes and broadcasters into keeping their traps shut, but that certainly seems to be changing.