Texas Tech Football's X Account Has Wild Reaction To Landing 5-Star Recruit

Should we send a wellness check to the Red Raiders' social media admin?

In case you aren't a certified recruitnik like some of us, you may have missed the Texas Tech Red Raiders pulling off an absolute stunner in the world of college football by landing 2027 five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton.

Guyton is their second five-star coup in as many months, swiping 2026 offensive tackle Felix Ojo out from under in-state rival Texas' nose on Fourth of July.

Texas Tech's emergence as a recruiting powerhouse should be seen as a signal that the landscape of NIL and college football is continuing to seismically shift.

But that's not what we are here to talk about.

Texas Tech's official football account on X decided to celebrate the good news of Guyton's verbal pledge with a little social media post of its own.

This is nothing new, team accounts have been lauding big-time commitments since time immemorial.

What is new is the rather interesting choice of video and editing style the admin decided to go with for their celebratory post.

Hell yeah!

When I think of my team landing a five-star recruit, the first place my mind goes is my head coach blowing up a hospital.

I understand this is just Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire superimposed over Heath Ledger's Joker in 2008's The Dark Knight, but I am failing to understand the context here.

Why is this the movie clip you decided to go with?

Isn't the Joker's whole philosophy that he's cheap and that "it's not about the money."

I'm not going to sit here and pearl clutch about teams spending money to buy commitments, but the kid didn't choose to go hang out in Lubbock, Texas for the next three years for free.

Maybe use a video of Bruce Wayne going out to dinner in his Lamborghini instead.

Oh wait, no, that's Texas' thing, sorry.

Regardless, a lot of people were confused by the Red Raiders' post on X, too.

Maybe this is some stupid Gen-Z trend that I'm not presently aware of, but at least I'm not alone in my confusion.

Regardless, it looks like Texas Tech has their NIL game figured out, so the social media admin will have plenty of time to get their own wrinkles ironed out.

Welcome to the world of recruiting in 2025!