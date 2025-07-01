Major College Football Conference Adds New Member, Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The PAC-12 collapsed following a mass exodus from the league.

The internet is cooking with reactions after the PAC-12 added Texas State.

The Bobcats are heading to the PAC-12 after the conference imploded and a mass exodus of teams to the Big 12 and Big Ten put it on the brink of survival.

Old members Oregon State and Washington State currently remain. Starting in 2026, the conference will add Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Utah State and Texas State.

Yes, you read that correctly, and no, it doesn't make any sense.

Internet reacts to Texas State joining the PAC-12.

One of the coolest parts about college football is that fans often have funny reactions to the absurdity of the sport.

Texas State joining the PAC-12 would have been impossible to imagine just five years ago. Now, it's a very real thing, and the reactions on Reddit are gold:

When I think the Pacific coast, I think of San Marcos, TX

The state of Texas is now a part of both the Atlantic Coast and Pacific Coast. Welcome to college football in 2025.

Imagine telling someone five years ago that the SEC and Pac-12 would have schools in the same metro area

You’d be put in an insane asylum showing this to someone 5 years ago

The sentence "UCLA vs Rutgers is a Big Ten conference game" might kill someone in 2010

This feels like the Facebook relationship post from a hookup everyone has known about for weeks. And I'm here for it. Pac-12 After Dark is back, babyyyyyy

I will forever miss the original Pac-10, but I hope this turns out to be a tough and competitive conference

Pac twel- I mean Pac 8 after dark is back on the menu for us sickos!

And now, the eyes of the F5ers turn to Ruston, Louisiana and Bowling Green, Kentucky. PLEASE LET IT BE LA TECH, I'M BEGGING YOU

Wow. Not the way I expected a Texas school to get into the pac 12. But it happened.

Bring on the football Allstate endorsement!

This is what happens when we finally beat UTSA

If in 2015 I were to post on this sub that Texas State would be in the Pac-12 I'd get tagged by the mods as being f*cking insane and then banned for being a disruptor. This has the same vibes as how SDSU was being linked to the Big East before it disbanded. The college sports landscape is all over the damn place.

Smiling through it all. Can’t believe this is my life.

Look at how they massacred my boy

Congratulations on joining the Mountain West, Texas State!

College football is truly in an absolutely insane place. We had stability for a long time. We had peace. We had no sense of anarchy.

Not anymore.

Now, it's truly the wild west with conferences that make next to zero geographic sense. As some of the comments sarcastically stated, when you think of the Pacific Coast, you think of Texas.

