Texas Rangers Lose To San Francisco Giants In Most Embarrassing Fashion Possible

There's losing a game because the other team beats you and there's losing a game because you beat yourself. The Texas Rangers fall squarely in the latter category with their horrendous loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon.

After beating the Giants on Friday to open the series, the Rangers fell Saturday afternoon in heartbreaking fashion. With the score tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning, Texas put runners on first and second with no one out. But a failed bunt attempt, followed by back-to-back strikeouts, brought the inning to a close without a run scored.

San Francisco had the exact same situation in the bottom of the ninth, runners on first and second with no one out, but they executed the bunt properly and then got a walk-off single.

You could argue that the Rangers lost that game more than the Giants won it, since they had a golden opportunity to score in the top of the ninth and failed. Still, that's nowhere close to how they managed to lose Sunday.

Once again, the two teams went to the ninth inning tied at two runs. This time, the Rangers never threatened to score as all three hitters struck out. In the bottom of the ninth, Heliot Ramos led off for the Giants.

On the first pitch, Ramos bounced a grounder to the right of the pitcher's mound. Rangers pitcher Luke Jackson attempted to make a hero play, barehanding the ball and trying to throw Rams out at first. Instead, he flung the ball past the first baseman, and it traveled into foul territory in left field.

First baseman Jake Burger chased the ball down and then tried to throw out Ramos, who was headed for third. Once again, the ball got away from the defender and Ramos headed home for a walk-off "little league home run."

The official scorer ruled an infield single for Ramos, followed by an error on the pitcher, Jackson, on the throw that allowed Ramos to advance to third and then a second error on Burger for the throw that allowed Ramos to score. Interestingly, Ramos scored the game-winning run Saturday, also after leading off the ninth inning with a single.

An absolute comedy of errors for the Texas Rangers, losing a game on a bouncer back to the pitcher with no one on base.