Arch Manning's Physical Appearance Is Noticeably Different, Might Scare SEC Teams: PHOTOS

Arch Manning appears to be in the best shape of his life now that he's QB1 for the Texas Longhorns.

Manning spent the last two seasons in a reserve role for the Longhorns behind starter and future NFL passer Quinn Ewers.

He played sparingly during his redshirt season but showed serious flashes in 2024. He finished the season with 939 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 108 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The young phenom is the most interesting player in college football this upcoming season, and he appears ready to roll.

Arch Manning appears to be in elite shape.

Manning is every inch of 6'4" and was listed at 225 pounds on the roster in 2024. The 2025 roster has him listed at 222 pounds, and he appears to have trimmed up.

A photo of him speaking with Rams GM Les Sneed indicates Manning has toned up and looks like a brick house.

You can see a second photo of Manning from Tuesday below.

For comparison, the photo below is from September 2024. The difference in his upper and lower body is clear.

While his weight might not have changed much, his physical build certainly appears to include more muscle, tone and definition.

That's what spending multiple seasons in a college weight program will do for anyone putting in the work.

The SEC is an incredibly tough football league, and you need to be physically strong in order to survive the grind. That's even more true for a guy like Arch Manning, who relies on his speed to make big plays.

He might not look the part, but the man is insanely quick and can get up field in the blink of an eye. That means he's going to potentially take big hits.

You have to have the muscle to endure that kind of play, and it certainly appears he does.

Now, all eyes are on the young QB to see what he can do in year three in Austin as the unquestioned starter. The talented Manning family member certainly appears up to the task. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.