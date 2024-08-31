Texas QB Arch Manning Connects For His First Career Touchdown

Quinn Ewers may be the Texas Longhorns' starter as they begin their first campaign in the Southeastern Conference, but second-year QB Arch Manning hit a major milestone by connecting for his first career collegiate touchdown.

Texas has been careful not to rush the 19-year-old son of Cooper Manning, but he did see a little bit of action last season in the Longhorns' win over Texas Tech, and he also took some snaps in the waning moments of last year's Big 12 Championship Game against fellow SEC newbies, the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, those two appearances were TD-less, but Arch got another opportunity to get that monkey off his back when he hopped under center with the Longhorns steamrolling the Colorado State Rams 38-0.

On third-and-goal from the Rams' five-yard line, Manning took the snap, dropped back, dashed through the collapsing pocket, and hit wide receiver Silas Bolden with a short pass that the senior out of Rancho Cucamonga snagged and then dove into the end zone.

That's one of the nice things about these early-season tune-up games (at least if you're on the winning side of them). If things are going well, you can afford to swap out your starters and give some other players some real-deal reps without a whole lot of pressure.

Congratulations to Manning on a big milestone, which certainly got him even more attention from college football fans (if you can believe that).

However, Ewers had himself a solid day at the office too. He completed 20 of his 27 passing attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

He did throw one pick but believe it or not, that pick didn't come on this play where he threw a no-look pass.

No, that was a touchdown. Just one of many that the Longhorns scored en route to a 55-0 win to open their season.

These are early returns but it looks like the Longhorns might have themselves an embarrassment of riches at quarterback for this season and beyond.