Texas And Ohio State Spice Up Rivalry, Can It Be August 30 Already?

Just when I thought I couldn't get more pumped for the college football season...

There's nothing like a good social media beef between two college football powerhouses on a collision course to kill off the last couple of weeks of the offseason.

Let's set the stage, shall we?

Earlier today, the Ohio State Buckeyes announced that former five-star high school quarterback and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin would be named their week one starter against the Texas Longhorns.

It's safe to say not everyone was drinking the Scarlet and Gray Kool-Aid when it came to the announcement.

Chief among those detractors was none other than Longhorns All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Simmons took to Instagram to voice his skepticism of the Buckeyes' decision at signal caller.

Ooh, spicy!

In doing so, Simmons put Sayin on notice that he's going to be spending a lot of time in the Buckeyes backfield Aug. 30.

Or so he thinks.

The smack talk in the comments section only intensified things, as it looks like the fans are just as pumped about this matchup as the players.

I won't lie to you guys. If I were Sayin, I wouldn't be sleeping too well after that.

Knowing that Simmons has his sights set on me would be pants-pissingly terrifying.

After all, the sophomore is 6'3" and 240lbs of twitched-up muscle fibers and had nine sacks as a freshman.

Who knows what he's going to do saw an encore this season.

Then again, that's probably why Sayin was a five-star quarterback prospect being recruited by schools like Alabama and Ohio State while I'm sitting on my couch writing about him.

Sayin is probably more concerned with how he's going to spread the ball around to all the elite receivers on his offense than he is with Colin Simmons' Instagram story.

Regardless of how Sayin is handling the news, I think I speak for all college football fans when I say Aug. 30 can't get here fast enough.

You can only post cryptic social media threats for so long. Eventually, it's time to play ball.

I'm pumped. Colin Simmons is pumped. Julian Sayin is pumped.

Spot the damn ball and let's get this season under way.