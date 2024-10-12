Texas Longhorns Are The Real Deal, So Jump On The Hype Train Now

Texas is the Class of College Football

Championship mettle in college football is essentially a checklist, and No. 1 Texas checked the final box on Saturday in the 34-3 win over No. 18 Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout in Dallas.

Revenge.

The Longhorns avenged the 34-30 loss to the Sooners in emphatic fashion in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicates. It was a Texas-sized butt-kicking by a team that has made every possible statement.

It went on the road and beat the defending national champion in Week 2. It has proven its depth after injuries riddled the roster, including at quarterback and running back. It has played complete games in all three phases in essentially every game this season.

I don’t care what Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Georgia, Alabama or my 13-year-old son’s video game dynasty does on any given week. None of them have come close to what Texas has done since the moment toe met leather two months ago.

If you don’t believe in the Longhorns yet, you have one more chance to hop on the hype train before it leaves the station for good - next weekend against Georgia in what will be the biggest home game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in at least a generation.

This is on the brink of turning into a dream season for a championship-starved program that came to the SEC to prove that Texas isn’t just "back," but better than ever.

Saturday was yet another instance of Texas playing a complete game. Quinn Ewers went 21 of 30 for 201 yards, threw a touchdown pass and ran one in on the ground. Quintrevion Wisner proved just how deep the running back room is after posting his first career 100-yard game, the defense allowed just 3.4 yards per play and notched 11 tackles for loss.

What more do you want to see?

Doubt the Longhorns at your own risk … but that’s about as crazy as hitting on a 20 at the blackjack table. Only Tim Walz could be that much of a knucklehead.