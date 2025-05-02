During DWI Bust, Texas Lineman Nick Brooks Confesses Plans To Take Prospects To Strip Club

Texas offensive lineman Nick Brooks was arrested last weekend in Austin, Texas, for driving while intoxicated, but the details of his arrest have not been made public until now.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's office, along with an online affidavit obtained by OutKick, the 18-year-old Brooks was driving while under the influence of marijuana. He was caught going 47 mph in a 30 mph zone by the arresting officer on West 6th Street in Austin. The arresting officer said the player's eyes were bloodshot and watery.

According to the arrest report, Brooks admitted to officers that he had smoked a marijuana vape pen, along with a "blunt" before driving his vehicle. He told officers that he had smoked the pen three times, then stated it was "a good pen" and that he was also "feeling it."

During the traffic stop, the officer noted that the Texas offensive lineman was experiencing "tremors" that caused his entire body to shake. He was not under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.

Things took another interesting turn when Brooks explained the incident to the officer. The Longhorns lineman said he was coming from a club called "Play," which is a 21-and-up establishment that "made exemptions for UT [underage] football players."

Learning Experience For Nick Brooks On What Not To Say

It's common for underage college athletes to gain entry into bars on or near campus. That's a story as old as time. Unfortunately for the Texas football program, Brooks wasn’t done explaining the events of that night.

He decided to provide further information that most certainly had head coach Steve Sarkisian fuming.

"Brooks stated he was taking prospective players to the Bare Cabaret strip club next," the affidavit states.

The lineman was booked into Travis County jail on April 27 and released on a personal recognizance bond.

Yep, that sounds like an entertaining night, but something you don't tell police officers during a traffic stop, especially if you are showing a few potential Longhorns a good night out on the town.

Admitting that the marijuana was "good," then letting the police know that a club in Austin is known for letting Texas' players in, even if they are underage, then spilling the beans that you are taking prospects to a strip club.

Brooks seemingly hit the trifecta of things not to say to a police officer during a traffic stop.

Sarkisian released a statement to local outlets in Austin: "We're aware of the situation with Nick Brooks, have talked with him and are gathering information. We will continue to monitor the legal process and address this situation within the team at the appropriate time."

Besides not driving while under the influence of drugs, I would imagine the entire football team will learn a lesson from this ordeal.

You have the right to remain silent.