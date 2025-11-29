Texas High School Football Ref Completely Loses It When Ejecting A Player

It always seems like a wild story follows Texas high school football refs.

Just over a week ago, one made perhaps the most ridiculous touchdown call you’ll ever see. I know that refrain is used often whenever we football fans see a horrendous call, but I think it’s safe to say this one takes the cake .

On Friday afternoon, we saw a ref literally throw his shoe in the air and completely lose all semblance of chill when ejecting a player.

The Gunter Tigers took on the Henrietta Bearcats in a playoff game. Gunter would end up crushing their opponents 41-6 , but that isn’t the moment that people will remember.

One of the referees had absolutely had it with one of the Bearcats players, who evidently got on the referee's nerves — a lot. So when the opportunity came to get the player out of the game, he threw his flag.

Except he had already tossed it (and his hat as a backup for another incident). So he tossed the only projectile he had left — his shoe — to signify that he was penalizing one troublesome athlete.

But the craziness didn’t stop there. After flinging his cleat, the ref looked at the player, appeared to call him a "b—h," and made a crying gesture to mock the player’s poor attitude.

Watch the whole thing — it's a wild exchange.

I don’t know if No. 7 was a repeat whiner that day, or if the ref had had enough from all the nonsense he was dealing with in the buildup to that shoe toss. Either way, that is a crazy (justified?) way to react.

They say you shouldn’t mess with Texas. Evidently, you shouldn’t mess with Texas high school football referees either.