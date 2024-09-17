Texas High School Football Team Moves On To Its Fourth Different Head Coach In A Week

The Linden-Kildare football program is going through it at the moment.

Just last week the Texas high school, located near the border of Louisiana, was forced to hire its third head coach over the span of just two days. Well, it turns out the third coach doesn't want the gig, and the program is having to hire what will be its fourth head coach in a week's time.

The coaching carousel at Linden-Kildare was first reported by Texas Football when the first coach of the season, Jason Ferguson, called it quits after manning the sideline for two games.

Ferguson was reportedly hired in the spring to be the school's football coach and athletic director, yet after being out scored 89-6 across the first two games of the season, Ferguson and the school district mutually agreed to part ways.

This then leads us to the hiring of J.D. Russell, who was an assistant coach on the staff, but he stepped down from his post less than 48 hours after being named the interim head coach.

Rex Burks, the school's superintendent, decided that he would give the head coaching thing a try on a temporary basis, so the team wouldn't have to forfeit a game against Hughes Spring.

Well, that turned out to be a disaster as Linden-Kildare lost to Hughes Spring, a program that went winless last season, by a score of 54-0.

Burks had enough after one embarrassing night, which now leads us to the obvious next step of…calling on baseball coach Jeremy Hogan to take over the football team.

According to Football Scoop, Hogan will take over as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Given that Linden-Kildare has lost its first three games by a combined score of 143-6 and essentially every coach associated with the program has already called it quits, Hogan holding the position for the remainder of the year seems like an incredibly lofty goal.