Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Thinks Dominant CFB Teams Are A Thing Of The Past

It wasn't that long ago that it seemed impossible for teams like Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide to lose during the regular season. Or that losing a single game for a big program was a death sentence for hopes of playing for a National Championship.

In the 2024 season though? The Ohio State Buckeyes won a title, despite two regular season losses at Oregon and against the Michigan Wolverines. And Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks that's much more likely to be the model moving forward, with the era of undefeated champions now safely behind us.

Sarkisian at SEC media days this week explained that thanks to larger conferences, the rigors of an extended season, and the ever-expanding playoff, undefeated teams are less and less likely moving forward.

"I don't think we'll see an undefeated champion," Sarkisian said per Brett McMurphy. "It's so difficult to stay healthy for so long. This idea that someone is going to go 16-0 in college football? If so, put a statue up."

Steve Sarkisian Probably Right About Future Of College Football

Sarkisian has a point; it's already difficult to stay healthy through a grueling, physical regular season in a major conference. Then add a conference championship game, which often doesn't even matter much these days. Then add three to four playoff games.

It's less and less likely that a team makes it through all that unscathed. Especially in the era of NIL-based recruiting, where transfer portal entries or in-season dropouts are increasingly likely.

Still, it was just two years ago that the 2023 Michigan Wolverines went 15-0 on their way to a National Championship. That team finished its season with wins over then-#2 Ohio State, #16 Iowa, #4 Alabama and #2 Washington. Oh, and a November 11 win at #10 Penn State.

It's possible…it's just really, really hard.

With the amount of money Sarkisian is spending on the Texas roster this year, though, it's not the best look to minimize expectations. And with expectations around new starting quarterback Arch Manning already sky-high, anything less than a National Championship berth might be considered a disappointment. Or maybe Sark gets his statue outside Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium after all.