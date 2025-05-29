Texas' Baseball Stadium Takes Significant Hailstorm Damage Just Two Days Before Longhorns Host Regional

Texas' baseball stadium took on some serious damage ahead of playing regional host.

Texas is set to host a college baseball regional in Austin over the weekend. The first game is slated for Friday afternoon, but the Longhorns' stadium may look a bit different than usual, given the significant storm damage it took on Wednesday night.

And when we say significant storm damage, we mean it, as in, the batter's eye at Disch-Falk Field was completely destroyed during the storm.

After seeing video footage of the storm ripping through Austin, it's a wonder the batter's eye structure wasn't moved even further as winds reached 90 mph in some areas. The storm also produced golf-ball-sized hail.

Texas earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season at 42-12. Kansas State, UTSA, and Houston Christian round out the four-team Austin Regional, with the Wildcats being the No. 2 seed.

The first game of the regional is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Friday, and despite the damage and plethora of work ahead of staff to get the stadium ready, Texas issued a statement on Wednesday night stating no changes to the schedule have been made.

"We are aware of the situation and are working toward a solution. As of this moment, the Austin Regional is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday," the statement read.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte further confirmed that Friday's games are on as scheduled with a reply on X.

As the Longhorns took the field for practice on Thursday afternoon, the batter's eye was still being worked on, as one would expect.