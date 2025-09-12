Texas A&M Football Program Reveals Epic Uniforms For Notre Dame Showdown: PHOTOS

Texas A&M will have some slick uniforms Saturday night against Notre Dame.

The Aggies are sitting at 2-0 and the Fighting Irish are looking to rebound from an 0-1 record after losing an insane game against Miami.

Saturday night in South Bend is going to be glorious. A major game featuring two major powers is what college football fans crave, and you always have to go the extra mile for a showdown like this one.

Texas A&M unveils awesome alternate uniforms.

What do you need for a big game? A hype video is always a must, but there's also something else that can move the needle in a big way:

Alternate uniforms.

That's exactly what Texas A&M unveiled Thursday night ahead of traveling to South Bend. The Aggies will be wearing iced out white uniforms with a special helmet combination that are going to look incredible for a night game.

Check out the reveal video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can also see a few photos of the alternate uniforms below.

Now, I have no dog in the fight Saturday night (my fiancée's family certainly does on the side of Marcus Freeman's team), and I get paid to call balls and strikes.

This uniform combination with the special helmets is a damn good job from the Aggies. I don't care if you love the Texas A&M or hate the program.

The uniform combination is elite.

Now, will it be enough to push things over the edge Saturday in South Bend? We'll find out at 7:30 EST on NBC. It's going to be an epic showdown. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.