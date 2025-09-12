Texas A&M Football Program Reveals Epic Uniforms For Notre Dame Showdown: PHOTOS

Notre Dame and Texas A&M play Saturday night in South Bend.

Texas A&M will have some slick uniforms Saturday night against Notre Dame.

The Aggies are sitting at 2-0 and the Fighting Irish are looking to rebound from an 0-1 record after losing an insane game against Miami.

Saturday night in South Bend is going to be glorious. A major game featuring two major powers is what college football fans crave, and you always have to go the extra mile for a showdown like this one.

Texas A&amp;M will travel to South Bend to play Notre Dame under the lights on Saturday night. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

Texas A&M unveils awesome alternate uniforms.

What do you need for a big game? A hype video is always a must, but there's also something else that can move the needle in a big way:

Alternate uniforms.

That's exactly what Texas A&M unveiled Thursday night ahead of traveling to South Bend. The Aggies will be wearing iced out white uniforms with a special helmet combination that are going to look incredible for a night game.

Check out the reveal video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can also see a few photos of the alternate uniforms below.

Now, I have no dog in the fight Saturday night (my fiancée's family certainly does on the side of Marcus Freeman's team), and I get paid to call balls and strikes.

This uniform combination with the special helmets is a damn good job from the Aggies. I don't care if you love the Texas A&M or hate the program.

The uniform combination is elite.

Will Texas A&amp;M beat Notre Dame? (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

Now, will it be enough to push things over the edge Saturday in South Bend? We'll find out at 7:30 EST on NBC. It's going to be an epic showdown. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.