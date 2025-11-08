Texas A&M Keeps Dominating SEC On Its Way To Surprising College Football Playoff Berth

The Texas A&M Aggies went into Columbia on Saturday to take on the Missouri Tigers, yet another difficult matchup for a team that's frequently struggled to win difficult games against evenly matched opponents.

And while Missouri, just a few weeks ago, seemed like it could potentially be headed for a College Football Playoff berth, the Aggies put their foot down. In the process, they showed why they might be favorites to win the SEC or get an at-large spot, regardless of how their season ends.

A&M dominated from start to finish, holding the Tigers scoreless through the first half. Then, midway through the third quarter, they broke out some trickery to help pull away. On 4th and 3 from their own 34-yard-line, the Aggies ran a fake punt, which worked to perfection. 48-yards later, they were set up for a field goal to take a 24-7 lead.

Texas A&M Unexpectedly Looks Like Most Dominant Team In SEC

In the fourth quarter, already up 24-10, A&M running back Rueben Owens II took a handoff on 3rd and 2 and went for a 57-yard touchdown.

They added on later for a 38-17 win and a 9-0 start. They had 464 total yards on offense, good for 6.8 yards per play, while allowing just 283 yards to a Missouri offense starting a freshman quarterback.

What a turn of events for a team that started the preseason ranked No. 19. After years of underperforming their talent, the Aggies have finally put it all together in 2025. And out of nowhere, they're overwhelming favorites to reach the SEC Championship game for the first time since joining the conference in 2012.

The Aggies now sit 6-0 in conference, with just two SEC games remaining. They host South Carolina next week in College Station, host Stamford in the traditional late-November SEC bye week, and then travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns to close out the season.

It's a credit to Mike Elko for finally getting his top-tier recruits to play up to their potential, navigating through an always difficult SEC and winning an extremely difficult road game against Notre Dame. With the Aggies expected to be a huge home favorite over the Gamecocks, even should they lose to Texas, an 11-1 regular season would be more than enough to reach the playoff. And an SEC Championship game appearance would make them just the fifth SEC team since 2017 to reach Atlanta, joining Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

Not too shabby.