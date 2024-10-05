Texas A&M Receiver Accidentally Shoves Ref, Somehow Doesn't Get A Flag

Things got a little testy between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers and that led to one Texas A&M player accidentally shoving an on-field official, and even wilder, getting away with it.

The SEC matchup was about as lopsided as they come with the Aggies upsetting the Tigers by a score of 41-10. That may have factored into why things got a little heated.

At one point, a scrum broke out, and Aggies receiver Moose Muhammad III (what a name) came barreling into the fray like a moose in a china shop.

However, he got a little carried away, and it looked like when an official grabbed him in an effort to break things up Moose thought it was a Mizzou player and gave him a quick shove.

My favorite part is when he gave the Tigers player a quick shove to act like nothing happened.

But in a way, nothing did happen, because despite that being an instant flag 99.99% of the time, Moose got away with that.

That really got me thinking whether or not I like that. On one hand, I hate to see players penalized for hitting an official when it's so obvious that it wasn't intentional. That doesn't make it okay, but I don't think a player should be punished too heavily if a ref catches what is an obvious, accidental stray.

However, a good hearty shove is still usually worth a flag whether the guy on the receiving end of it is wearing pads and a helmet or not, so to not see some yellow flags raining down to the turf after that is nuts.

That upset win brings the Aggies — who came in as the No. 25 team in the nation — to 5-1 on the season. Meanwhile, Missouri — which came in ranked No.9 — falls to 4-1.