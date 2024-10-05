Blowing Out Missouri Puts Texas A&M Right Back Into CFP Conversation, SEC Title Race | Barrett Sallee

Texas A&M was the chic pick to win the SEC prior to the season by many outlets. Those hopes seemed to disappear after the 23-13 loss to Notre Dame on August 31, which included a shoulder injury suffered by quarterback Conner Weigman which ultimately forced him to miss three weeks after he gutted out the Week 2 win over McNeese State.

It turns out that it was too early to count the Aggies out.

The 25th-ranked Aggies’ 41-10 rout over No. 9 Missouri not only solidified them as a legitimate top 25 team, but was an announcement to the SEC world that they are a major player in the race for the SEC title.

Sure, there is always the retort that Missouri was overrated, it was a paper tiger, yada, yada, yada.

I don’t care, and neither should you.

It sets up well for the Aggies

The reality is that, even if Texas A&M isn’t a national championship-caliber team, it sits at 3-0 with its two toughest games remaining on the schedule -- LSU and Texas -- are both within the very friendly confines of Kyle Field in College Station.

The toughest road game left on the docket is either South Carolina or Auburn. That’s not exactly a gauntlet since, in reality, a one-loss Texas A&M team will likely get to Atlanta (tiebreakers might come into play) and almost certainly earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The absence of Georgia and Alabama down the stretch is a massive advantage for a developing Aggies offense.

They will get better

Speaking of developing, the offense that you saw on Saturday might just be the beginning. Weigman was considered a dark horse Heisman Trophy contender before the season is highly thought-of in NFL draft circles. His 18-for-22, 216-yard performance that included and 33 rushing yards on Saturday was just the foundation of the offensive reset that A&M was forced to make after his injury knocked him out for three games.

Plus, they started the game by scoring its first 34 points. That rust got knocked off very early, and the ceiling is much higher for first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

Does it matter?

Yes.

The A&M hype is going to be off the charts this week, and rightfully so. Believers will say that they are a force to be reckoned with and detractors will say that it’s just another case of the annual Aggies hype.

It doesn’t matter. They’re here, and it doesn't look like they’re going anywhere anytime soon.