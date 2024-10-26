Upperdeck Drug Use? Texas A&M Police Twitter Account Is Must Follow, As LSU And Aggies Battled Saturday Night

If you are a fan of college football, but also like to follow what's going on inside the stadium as two teams battle on the field, then the Texas A&M police department is a must follow on social media.

We see videos every weekend that show wild behavior during games across the country, but there is no other account on social media that gives you this type of entertainment, if you're scrolling your phone on a Saturday night.

Per usual, the Aggies police department rarely disappoints when it comes to giving up-to-date notifications of fans who are being unruly, or ejected from games for stupid behavior.

This was the case once again on Saturday night, as there were plenty of folks who caused a ruckus inside Kyle Field, which was detailed on X/ Twitter.

For one fan sitting in the upper-deck of Kyle Field in College Station while the Aggies played LSU in a highly-contested SEC battle, turns out that having cocaine on your person during the game might not have been the best idea.

I have no idea how you get caught with this drug during a game, unless you were knocking out rails in front of other people, which is a bold strategy.

But, this wasn't the only priceless social media post tonight.

It takes a special type of person to try and fight someone when you're sitting in their seat, and had proof with the actual ticket. Not only are you going to spend the evening in the slammer, but this person probably paid a good amount of money to sit in the wrong seat, and then tried to fight for it.

As you can tell, this is highly entertaining, and I would encourage you to follow the Texas A&M police department on Saturday's during college football season.

For the person who was arrested for cocaine use, while sitting in the upper-deck, that's going to turn into one expensive night.