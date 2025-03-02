Texas A&M Pitcher Rants About ‘Disgusting’ Comments From Fans After 4-Game Skid

For the Texas A&M Aggies, the baseball season hasn't started quite how they planned.

Ranked No. 1 heading into 2025, the Aggies find themselves on a four-game skid. Texas A&M has lost back-to-back-to-back-to-back match-ups to Cal Poly, Texas State, Arizona and Oklahoma State.

Last season's College World Series runners-up now find themselves 5-4 and in danger of dropping out of the top-25 rankings altogether.

Following Saturday's shutout loss to the Cowboys, Aggies pitcher Shane Sdao took to social media to express his frustration with the fanbase's lack of support during their slump.

"Some of the things that I am seeing on X and Instagram are just absolutely disgusting and ridiculous" Sdao wrote. "We all understand that we are not playing the best of our abilities but the level of hate and disrespect being thrown out is completely unacceptable and out of line. At the end of the day, we are all human, and no one is more frustrated than we are.

"We are working everyday to be better, and this is not helping at all. No one has an idea of what any of us are going through. This doesn't just go for the baseball team, it goes for every other sport as well. Let's go back to being Aggie fans instead of acting like opposing team fans. Let's do better, Gig 'Em!"

Fortunately for Sdao and the Aggies, there's plenty of baseball left to be played, and they still have two weeks left to pull themselves together before their SEC schedule begins.

Texas A&M will return to the diamond Sunday evening to take on Rice in Game 3 of the Astros Foundation College Classic.