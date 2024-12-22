Texas AG Sues NCAA Over Transgender Athletes Competing In Women's Sports

The lawsuits against the NCAA and other governing collegiate sports bodies are starting to pile up, especially as it relates to transgender inclusion policies.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the NCAA for "falsely marketing and selling competitions as ‘women’s’ sports only to provide a mixed sex event."

According to the release issued by Paxton, "the NCAA violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act which exists to protect consumers from businesses attempting to mislead or trick them into purchasing goods or services that are not as advertised. The NCAA further misleads consumers by failing to disclose which participants in its ‘women’s’ competitions are biological males."

"The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions," said Attorney General Paxton. "When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports."

Paxton specifically mentioned women's volleyball, which had a massive controversy this year surrounding San Jose State. The Spartans rostered Blaire Fleming, a biological male, and reached the Mountain West Tournament championship match, thanks largely to seven forfeit victories, including a forfeit win in the Mountain West Tournament.

There is another lawsuit currently against the Mountain West Conference due to Fleming, but that's unrelated to this filing by Paxton.

In addition, OutKick's Riley Gaines is part of a second major lawsuit against the NCAA, that was filed earlier this year, regarding the inclusion of transgender athletes (biological males) in women's sports. That lawsuit focuses on the NCAA violating Title IX rights of the women forced to compete with and against those males.

Paxton's lawsuit addresses a different, but also important, aspect of allowing males to compete in women's sports, which is that it's inaccurate to call something a "women's sporting event" if it's not just women competing.

While the NCAA has been mostly silent on the transgender issue, instead choosing to deflect responsibility onto other sporting bodies and the government, it is quickly becoming a "critical mass" problem for the NCAA.

At some point, the NCAA is going to have to do something and that something is probably banning biological males from competing in women's sports at any level.

Until then, expect more lawsuits. Because nothing urges people to do the right thing, or anything really, like the threat of having to pay out large sums of money.