Sunday Night Football began slowly between the Texans and the Chicago Bears, but the action intensified in the second half with a seriously heated exchange.

Things got chippy in the third quarter when Al-Shaair pushed Caleb Williams out of bounds on a scramble.

Bears players didn't appreciate Al-Shaair's push on Williams, demanding an unnecessary roughness penalty from the officials.

Chicago's sideline swarmed the Texans linebacker, and Al-Shaair lashed out on the Bears sideline by punching the nearest player, who happened to be Bears running back Roschon Johnson, directly in the facemask.

Johnson caught the errant shot despite not having played a single snap. There was no clear reason for Al-Shaair to punch Johnson in the face, but that didn't stop him.

The swing by Al-Shaair had Bears players and TV audiences crying foul, but the refs seemed to miss the cheap shot.

Though the play did not yield much positive news, the Bears sideline received praise for galvanizing around their rookie play-caller. Chicago squeezed a moral victory out of the sequence — essentially their only win of the night, after getting punched in the mouth by the Texans, 19-13, in a low-scoring game.

Houston maintained a lead over the Bears all game, courtesy of a strong performance by the Bears D-line and a lackluster outing by Williams.

Caleb Williams completed 23-of-37 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions.

Al-Shaair was back to feuding with the Bears sideline with less than a minute left in the game: barking at the Bears sideline after taking Williams down on a separate scramble.

The linebacker will need some anger management classes.

