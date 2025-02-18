Terrence Shannon Drops 'Upside Down' Charity Merch, Poking Fun At Jersey Ceremony Flub

Terrence Shannon, Jr., former University of Illinois men's basketball team star, was in an incidental spotlight during his jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday.

As fans gathered at the State Farm Center to celebrate TSJ during a matchup against Michigan State at home, a blunder by the school's athletic department derailed the moment after a banner honoring Shannon was unveiled upside down.

The moment meant to honor Shannon quickly became a joke.

However, TSJ turned the embarrassment into goodwill.

On Tuesday, Shannon, 24, announced the launch of a new line of shirts inspired by the upside-down banner.

The shirts read, "When life has you upside down, turn it around." Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.

His journey of overcoming hurdles further underscores Shannon's resilience.

In 2023, Shannon was arrested and faced serious allegations of sexual assault that led to his suspension from the university.

After a lengthy legal back and forth, it was determined that the claims against him were unsubstantiated, paving the way for his reinstatement.

After being selected 27th in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shannon continues to demonstrate that anyone is capable of redemption.

The Fighting Illini's athletic department also hopes for redemption, not just for losing to the Spartans on Saturday.

University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman apologized for the upside-down banner that ruined TSJ's special day.

"Of course, I didn't hang the jersey, but I'm ultimately responsible for everything that happens in this building and ultimately that means that was on me tonight," Whitman said, relayed by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder.

"We need to make sure we understand that in life, mistakes happen. But there are also certain moments where mistakes can't happen. And tonight, we stole that moment from [Shannon] and that's on us and something that we have apologized to him for, apologized to his mom. We want to make sure that we apologize to our fans and everybody who was excited to be a part of this experience tonight."

TSJ showed basketball fans how to turn lemons into lemonade.

