Terence Crawford Brushes Off Canelo Alvarez As 'Biggest, Not Best' Fight of His Career

With all the hype that was built for the Terence Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) versus Canelo Alvarez (60-3-2, 39 KOs) fight in Las Vegas, Bud Crawford wasn’t all that impressed by his feared opponent.

Billed as Crawford’s biggest matchup yet, Canelo Alvarez entered Saturday’s boxing showdown — a major night promoted by Netflix — as the favorite, with both fighters’ legacies hanging in the balance. The fight raked in an estimated 41.4 million viewers at its peak, averaging 36.6M global viewers throughout the fight.

The undisputed face of boxing — Canelo — was set against the undefeated, modern legend in Crawford.

Well, Bud won handily, and stated in an interview with TMZ after his victory that Canelo wasn’t the best fighter he’s faced.

"I wouldn’t say it was the hardest fight of my career, but it was definitely the biggest fight of my career," Bud Crawford said.

Crawford has also stated that Alvarez's power did not impress him as much as it was hyped up before the marquee fight.

After his unanimous decision win over Canelo, Crawford’s name quickly ascended into the conversation of boxing’s best modern fighters, alongside names like Floyd Mayweather and Errol Spence Jr.

During the fight and after, even Canelo’s biggest supporters — who hailed him as the best boxer in the game — had no choice but to acknowledge Crawford as the new king.

Before 70,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium, Crawford showcased dominance against Alvarez, winning by unanimous decision with scores of 116-112 and 115-113 twice.

Doubts about Bud’s chances had centered on Crawford moving up two weight classes, with critics assuming he’d slow down, while Alvarez’s strength was touted as a major advantage.

Early in the spectacular event — highlighted by a thrilling Rock ’Em Sock ’Em clash between Lester Martinez and Christian Mbilli, arguably the best fight of the night — Crawford set the tone by landing punishing counters and powerful combos on Alvarez, somehow fighting at a pace quicker than boxing’s so-called fastest man.

At 37, Crawford now faces questions about potential retirement. Boasting an undefeated record of 42-0 (31 KOs), he has nothing left to prove, making a strong case to drift off into the sunset with little pushback against the idea that he’s the modern-age GOAT.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela