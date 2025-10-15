Dodgers Star Leaves 'Haunted' Team Hotel In Milwaukee Over Wife's Fear Of Ghosts

Teoscar Hernández may not believe in ghosts, but it's clear that the Los Angeles Dodgers star does believe in the tried and true saying of "happy wife, happy life."

With the Dodgers playing visitors to the Milwaukee Brewers for the first two games of the NLCS, the team booked the historic Pfister for the team hotel. The hotel, located just four miles from American Family Field, dates back to the 19th century and has taken on a reputation of being haunted.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's Game 2, Hernández revealed that he's had to find new accommodations because of his wife Jennifer's fear of what may or may not be living among guests at the Pfister.

"I don’t believe in ghosts," Hernández explained. "I have stayed in there before. I’ve never seen anything or heard anything. But my wife (Jennifer) is on this trip, and she said she doesn’t want to stay there. So we have to find another hotel. But I’ve been hearing from other players and other wives that it’s something happening in these couple of nights."

"The lights, some of the rooms, the lights go off and on," Hernández said. "And the doors, there are noises, footsteps," he continued.

Hernández isn't the only Dodger with ghostly concerns about the historic hotel.

Teammate Mookie Betts has been out on the hotel for years now after declining a stay at the Pfister during a regular-season series in 2023. Betts has chosen to rent out an Airbnb when in Milwaukee.

"I couldn't sleep. Every noise, I'd be like, 'Is that something?'" Betts told the Orange County Register in '23.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper claimed that his clothes were moved from one side of the room to another during a stay at the hotel in an ESPN feature from 2013.

The spooky vibes seem to have only benefited the Dodgers during their trip to Milwaukee to begin the series, as Los Angeles took both games on the road to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Hernández hit a solo home run during the Dodgers' 5-1 win in Game 2 on Tuesday night, so the bolt from the hotel delivered some strong vibes for the veteran outfielder.