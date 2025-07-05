Tennis Star Iga Swiatek's Favorite Meal Is Definitely An Interesting One

Do those things even go together?

Wimbledon is in full swing, and Iga Swiatek — one of the top-ranked players in the world, faced American Danielle Collins and breezed past her. She will now take on Denmark's Clara Tauson on Monday.

But what we're here to talk about is Swiatek's post-match meal, because it is dividing the room in a big way.

Swiatek was being interviewed after the match and (for some reason) was asked what she was going to eat after the match. She said fish and chips wouldn't be on the menu because they're too heavy (which is fair, I think I took a nap afterward the last time I ate them) but said her teammates are prone to cheat meals.

So, her treat for herself after a win?

"I have my favorite actually," Swiatek said. "I ate it as a kid. It is pasta with strawberries."

"You should try it guys,' she added. "Pasta with strawberries and a little bit of yogurt. It is just great."

Strawberries are of course a big part of Wimbledon tradition, but I'm not sure you're going to find too many takers willing to try Swiatek's favorite dish.

However, as some have pointed out — including Swiatek — that this is pretty common in Poland.

"Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that," she said later, per the Associated Press. "I think in summer kids are eating it a lot. I don’t know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes."

I mean, yeah… I get yogurt and strawberries. That's a great combo. I've been known to crush a yogurt parfait from time to time. Heck, I think I might even have some strawberries in the fridge that I need to eat before they turn into weird, fuzzy biohazards.

It's the addition of pasta that is really giving me a little bit of trouble.

I don't know, maybe I just need to give it the ol' college try…

Meh.