Tennis Stars Maria Sakkari And Yulia Putintseva Get Into Heated Post-Match Exchange Ahead Of Wimbledon

The two tennis stars did not hold back following their match in Germany.

It's safe to say that Maria Sakkari and Yulia Putintseva do not care for one another.

The two tennis stars got into a lengthy and heated back-and-forth with one another at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany after Sakkari won the first-round matchup.

After the two shared a very brief handshake at the net, it was clear that Putintseva took exception to Sakkari's celebration after securing the match. Putintseva then gave a very sarcastic pose, appearing to mock Sakkari, which then led to the two shouting back and forth with each other after shaking the official's hand.

At one point, Sakkari shouted "nobody likes you" at Putintseva before they continued to go at it before making their way off of the court.

Sakkari, ranked 86th in the world, can be heard telling Putintseva she should’ve made eye contact "like a human being," to which Putintseva replied, "I was a human being, look at yourself."

A "fuc-ing hell" was also said before Sakkari went on about nobody liking the 30-year-old out of Kazakhstan.

Sakkari sent a very clear message about Putintseva, currently the No. 34 player in the world, during her on-court interview.

"I don’t think she’s going to invite me for dinner for the rest of our lives, but I don’t care," Sakkari said after the match. "I have very good friends and I’ll go to dinner with them. Let me leave it here, and just say that I have respect for her as a player, but that’s it."

The tense moment between the two highly-ranked players comes one week out from the start of Wimbledon.