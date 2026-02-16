Tennis Player Quits Sport, Citing Racism, Misogyny, and Homophobia

It sounds like Aiava let internet culture get to her.

Australian women’s tennis player Destanee Aiava says she is quitting the sport because it is racist, misogynistic, and homophobic.

Aiava, 25, described tennis as her "toxic boyfriend" in the statement posted in a new Instagram post. She also accused the game of "[taking] things" from her, including her body, her family, and her self-worth.

"I want to say a ginormous f--- you to everyone in the tennis community who’s ever made me feel less than," Aiava began.

"F--- you to every single gambler who’s sent me hate or death threats. F--- you to the people who sit behind screens on social media, commenting on my body, my career, or whatever the f--- they want to nitpick. And f--- you to a sport that hides behind so-called class and gentlemanly values. Behind the white outfits and traditions is a culture that’s racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn’t fit its mould."

Well, alright then.

Despite her disdain for the sport, Aiava has 10 International Tennis Federation titles and a 269-178 record in singles matches.

Aiava has Samoan heritage.

"Life is not meant to be lived in misery or half a--ed. My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up everyday and genuinely say I love what I do – which I think everyone deserves the chance at,"she continued.

"I’m 25, turning 26 this year, and I feel so far behind everyone else, like I’m starting from scratch. I’m also scared. But that’s better than living a life that’s misaligned, or being around constant comparison and losing yourself."

It sounds like Aiava let internet culture get to her, as in random trolls who have no real influence on her life. As a result, she is quitting the sport in her mid-20s.