Tennis Star With Rare Genetic Condition Collapses Mid-Match In Frightening Scene In Colombia

Fran Jones, a Top 130 tennis player in the world, collapsed in the middle of a match at the Copa Colsanitas event in Colombia on Tuesday in a frightening scene.

The England native was down 5-3 in the third set against Julia Rivera, and while tossing the ball up to serve, Jones stumbled forward before ultimately falling to the ground and clutching the top of her head. Shortly after medical staff on hand ran to her side, Rivera also walked over to check on her opponent.

Jones eventually retired from the match and was taken off of the court in a wheelchair.

Jones shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon explaining the situation, citing a 24-hour travel day en route to Colombia and the high altitude in Bogota taking its toll on her during the match.

"Unfortunately upon our arrival Monday afternoon we were unable to practice due to rain and this meant that aside from my low-level pre match warm up, my first exposure to the limited oxygen levels at a high intensity was my match," Jones wrote.

"As the match went on, I worked hard to give myself the opportunity to stay competitive while trying to get used to the conditions but progressively struggled; blurry vision eventually leading to collapsing, with no cramp having occurred. Overnight we conducted multiple studies and it seems my heart worked a little too hard on the day but thankfully no longer-term impact."

Jones was born with a very rare genetic condition called Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia (EED) and was born with only four fingers on each hand and seven toes.

The 24-year-old reached the best ranking of her career in early March at 123rd in the world and has played in multiple Grand Slams.