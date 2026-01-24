Left-Wing Reporter Gets Shut Down After Asking Another Tennis Player About US Politics

Find yourself something you love as much as left-wing sports reporters love trying to push political questions where they don't belong.

This has become a running issue at the Australian Open tennis tournament, of all places. For some inexplicable reason, a credentialed reporter allegedly named Owen Lewis, has been pestering American players to confirm his political beliefs. If the reporter is Lewis, he's been published repeatedly in The Athletic, and posted on BlueSky (of course), that he'd be in Melbourne to cover the tournament "for a few outlets."

This line of questioning started a few days ago, with the same man asking Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Taylor Fritz about there being "a lot going on" back home politically over the last year.

And now he's done it to another US player, only to be unceremoniously shot down.

Reporter Asks Ethan Quinn About US Politics For Some Reason

21-year-old American Ethan Quinn made it through the first two rounds of the Australian Open, before falling to Jakub Menšík on Saturday. In a press conference around the match, the same man once again targeted an American player to ask them about political issues happening back home.

"You mentioned it being nice to be here," the reporter starts, before making the most absurd segue in the history of questioning, "I want to just ask, when it comes to being back home, like, a lot's happened in the last year, there's a lot of tension there right now, and I'm wondering how you feel about all of that and how it feels to play under that flag right now."

Quinn, expressionless, responds, "No comment on that."

What exactly is this reporter hoping to accomplish here? Make every single US player justify his political opinions by saying something bad about the country or Donald Trump? This has nothing to do with tennis, nothing to do with the Australian Open, nothing to do with these individual people.

It's not even like the Olympics, where they're directly associated with the United States. Yes, their flags are represented on television broadcasts and video boards. But it's so utterly irrelevant to the matter at hand, this reporter has been so thoroughly ignored by most players, that it's hard to believe he won't stop trying.

This is what passes for sports reporting these days; left-wing activists trying to inject politics into every single conversation and situation. No wonder they keep failing.