Tennis Analyst Jon Wertheim Suspended After Hot Mic Moment Making Fun Of Player's Forehead

Tennis Channel analyst Jon Wertheim has been suspended indefinitely after he was caught on a hot mic mocking a player's appearance.

During a report on the WTA Finals match between Czechia's Barbora Krejčíková and China's Zheng Qinwen, Wertheim commented that the Zoom camera angle made his forehead look big. That's when he took an unnecessary shot at Krejčíková's face.

"Who do you think I am, Barbora Krejčíková?" Wertheim asked in the hot mic moment. "Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Zheng take the court. Eight-head."

What he didn't realize was that his comments were being broadcast live.

On Sunday, Krejčíková posted a response to Wertheim's "unprofessional commentary."

"As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary," she wrote on X. "This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in [the] sports world. I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

"These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level."

Jon Wertheim Issues Apology To Barbora Krejčíková

Shortly after Krejčíková aired her frustrations on social media, Wertheim penned a "tennis twitter apology" on his Notes app, explaining that he didn't realize he was live.

"What happened? I joined the show by zoom. In rehearsal we were shown a graphic of a player who had just competed. It showed her at an angle that exaggerated her forehead. A few moments later, I was told to frame up my zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead resemble the photo of the player in question. Someone in the control room chimed in and I bantered back. Though this was a private rehearsal, this exchange inadvertently, and without context, made it to live air," he said.

"I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be. I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry."

In response to the incident, Tennis Channel has not only suspended Wertheim, but the network also apologized to Krejčíková and released the following statement: "Jon has dedicated his career to shining a light on and growing this sport and has been a valued member of our family and the tennis community. That said, Tennis Channel holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment."

In addition to his role at Tennis Channel, Wertheim is also a senior writer for Sports Illustrated and a correspondent for 60 Minutes. OutKick has reached out to both SI and CBS News for comment.