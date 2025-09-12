Setting The Scene: Tennessee Is Buzzing Ahead Of Georgia Top-15 Showdown

KNOXVILLE — It felt like a college football weekend as students made their way to class on Friday afternoon, with plenty of fans of the Vols and Georgia roaming around in anticipation for the Top-15 showdown between the two teams on Saturday afternoon.

Oh, and the Vol Navy was already filled to the shore, as fans blared music and honked their large horns at other vessels that were passing by down the Cumberland River in what was a glimpse of things to come in the lead-up to this highly anticipated matchup.

Whether it was the College Gameday setup, or fraternities putting the final touches on their stage for the postgame concert that will surely have them dancing, win or lose, the Tennessee campus was already hitting its stride.

And that includes plenty of Georgia fans that have already made the short trip north to the Knoxville area. Trust me, there will be plenty of visiting fans inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

I would imagine a friendly welcome is awaiting those wearing red and black.

But, the overall vibe is also contingent on the nerves of Tennessee fans knowing that Georgia has won eight-straight games in this series. If there was a previous game that could have come in the vicinity of the excitement that this one is stirring, I would have to say the 2022 matchup with Alabama is the perfect example.

‘It’s Gotta Be The Year, Right?' For Tennessee To Beat Georgia

Walking around multiple RV setups on Friday afternoon, with the grilling already underway, the sense of urgency was palpable from Tennessee fans.

In that previously mentioned 2022 showdown with Alabama, it was Tennessee finally snapping a 16-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide' that sent Neyland Stadium into full pandemonium.

Can another streak be snapped on Saturday? Fans are nervous, to say the least.

"It's gotta be the year, right?" Jackson from Franklin, Tennessee mentioned to me. "We seem to have an offense that might be in a better spot than Georgia, at least right now. I've been to the previous road games in Athens, and honestly I'd rather see the streak broken here at home.

"I'm not saying we should rush the field if we finally do beat them. But it would certainly get rid of this Kirby (Smart) plague that has been eating us for nearly 10 years."

I can’t say I disagree with Jackson, though until Tennessee actually beats Georgia, it's hard to pick them to win.

But, with the ongoing storyline around transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar, and folks wearing orange not wanting to mention the name ‘Nico Iamalevea’, I can't find a better time than now for the Vols to finally get the monkey off their back. At least from a storyline standpoint.

Tennessee Fraternties Pay Respect To Charlie Kirk

Riding around campus on Friday, I just so happened to stop by fraternity row, wanting to see what type of setup they had for the weekend festivities.

It was in front of the houses that I noticed the bedsheets were turned into signs, which are usually poking fun at the opposing team who is visiting that weekend.

But this time, there were messages for the family of Charlie Kirk, who was tragically assassinated at a college event in Utah this week.

Good on the students for speaking on something that means more than a football game, if that's how they chose to show their campus pride.

Bring On The Game, Tennessee vs. Georgia

This one has been brewing for a while, given that these two teams playing in September is so awkward.

Most of the time it's freezing cold when the Vols and Dawgs face off in college football, as I remember the feeling in Athens last season for this matchup.

There is obviously so much hatred between these two fanbases that the environment will be the beneficiary on Saturday afternoon inside Neyland Stadium.

We are set for an SEC opener that will have plenty at stake, as the trees are starting to turn colors in East Tennessee.

This is the type of rivalry game that doesn’t need a massive buildup. So, bring on the chaos, and fun.