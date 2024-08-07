Tennessee Titans Want To Add A ‘Mosh Pit’ To Their New Stadium

The Tennessee Titans in 2023 received final approval to build a brand-new stadium in Nashville, set to finally replace the aging Nissan Stadium.

READ: Titans New Stadium Deal Gets Final Approval With Record $1.2 Billion In Public Money; Super Bowls, Wrestlemania Next?

Renderings of the proposed construction show a state of the art new building with a massive fan plaza, modern amenities and several massive new video boards.

Construction got underway in February 2024, and while the building isn't set to open until 2027, the Titans have revealed one major part of the new facility that is, well, a bit unusual. They're building a specific section they're calling the "Mosh Pit."

Tennessee Titans New Stadium Set To Transform Fan Experience

The Mosh Pit will essentially function as a die-hard supporters section where Titans fans will have the ability to buy seats located next to a live performance stage, among other benefits. "Mosh Pit" fans will get invitations to events hosted at Nissan Stadium, free merchandise each year, and "specially-priced personal seat licenses."

But not just anyone will have the ability to buy into the "Mosh Pit," fans will have to submit an application video to the team explaining why they should be allowed to join the supporters' group.

Requiring fans to submit a video to buy seats is almost assuredly unprecedented in the NFL, but it does at least ensure that the section will be limited to exclusively hardcore Titans supporters.

Along with the rest of the building, it's going to bring a whole new level of engagement and extracurricular opportunities for local fans.