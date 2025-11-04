Titans Veteran Shares Huge 'Truth' About Cam Ward After Being Traded To Ravens In Classy Move

The Tennessee Titans are a bad football team. Some may even say they are the worst team in all of the NFL, but according to one NFL veteran, the fanbase should be optimistic about the future thanks to the man they have under center.

On Monday, Dre'Mont Jones was traded away from Tennessee ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The Titans received a conditional fifth-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in return for the 28-year-old, who is in his seventh season in the league.

On his way out of Nashville, Jones jumped on social media to thank the franchise and the fanbase with a message, as players often do, but his farewell was different in the fact that he specifically shouted out rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

According to Jones, Ward is "the truth," and if given time, he'll have a bright future at the highest level.

Not many players, especially those on the other side of the ball, would bother mentioning a rookie quarterback as they prepare to depart a franchise that is very much in poverty at the moment. Jones' message speaks volumes about what he's seen out of Ward during his short time in Nashville.

Ward has shown flashes through his first nine games as an NFL starter, throwing for nearly 1,800 yards and five touchdowns thus far. The Miami product was also thrown into a horrible situation on an offense with little to no weapons, while now playing for an interim head coach after Brian Callahan was fired earlier in the year.

The Titans are sitting at 1-8 on the year and are staring at the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With whatever very early pick they receive for next year's draft, they would be wise to get Ward some help on the offensive side of the ball.