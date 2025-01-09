NFL Fans Understandably Confused Why Titans Requested To Speak With Browns' Exec About General Manager Opening

The Tennessee Titans hired a relatively inexperienced Ran Carthon as general manager ahead of the 2023 season. The franchise then fired him this week after the team went just 9-25 in his two seasons. One would imagine that the Titans would do everything in their power to avoid anyone with a similar resume while searching for their next GM, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

NFL insider Dianna Russini has reported that the Titans have requested to speak with Cleveland Browns assistant general manager and vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman.

This is borderline insanity given the very simple fact that the Browns are coming off of a 3-14 season. Yes, Deshaun Watson's contract coupled with injuries has made things borderline impossible in Cleveland, but the Browns' front office is the one who signed off on that deal.

Besides the fact that the Browns have been one of the least successful and worst-run franchises in professional sports for decades, Hickman's resume doesn't exactly jump off of the page.

Hickman spent a handful of seasons working in the front offices of various CFL teams before being hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a football operations coordinator from 2019-2021. She was then promoted to VP of football operations, where she remained from 2021-2022 before accepting the assistant general manager position with the Browns in 2022.

The Titans general manager job is attractive for three clear-cut reasons: the team holds the first overall pick for the 2025 NFL Draft, it's set to open a brand-new stadium in 2027, and Tennessee does not have a state income tax.

It goes without saying that just because the Titans have requested to speak with Hickman doesn't mean team owner Amy Adams Strunk is going to offer her the GM position, but the fact that she was among the first names reportedly in the building to be interviewed is head-scratching, and NFL fans agreed.