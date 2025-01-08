Apparently It's A Sin That Fired Titans' GM Ran Carthon Reportedly Napped On Team Plane After Games

The fact that the Tennessee Titans went 9-25 under Ran Carthon's leadership may not have been enough for some to agree with the franchise's decision to fire him as general manager after two seasons in Nashville. In the hours after the Titans made his termination official, details about his tenure in the Music City started to surface from the media.

One of those reported details involves the team plane and Carthon catching some shut-eye on it after certain games.

Longtime NFL and Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky debriefed on Carthon's firing, and decided to toss in a nugget about the now-former GM's tendencies after games.

"Personnel people and scouts typically eat and then dive into film of the game the team just played to get ahead on the Monday review. But Carthon often did what I do on my plane rides home after games. He napped," Kuharsky wrote.

There are two angles worth dissecting here regarding Carthon reportedly resting his eyes for a bit after games.

First and foremost, the fact that someone in the Titans' organization shared this information with Kuharsky speaks volumes about Carthon's' standing with at least one anonymous source close to the team. And before anyone claims Kuharsky would make up a source for the story's sake, that would be incredibly hard to believe.

Someone wanted the Titans' fanbase to know that Carthon took naps after games. Given that the majority of those games were losses for Tennessee, some may see the report as justification for his firing while giving owner Amy Adams Strunk some credit for making the right move.

Billy in Mt. Juliet, for example, who was already out on Carthon, may feel even more at peace with the franchise's move after learning about the naps.

On the flip side of that and playing devil's advocate in the discussion, not everything has to be reported.

While Kuharsky wrote just three sentences about Carthon napping on the team plane - and had every right to report it - he had to have known it was going to fire up a portion of Titans fans, even if the detail is insanely minuscule in the grand scheme of things.

Reporting on Carthon napping on the plane could have been left alone, and the mood around the Titans from fans and the media wouldn't have changed at all. The fact that it was included in the story and written with a negative tone was an interesting choice because it puts Kuharsky in an awkward position.

Airing out the dirty laundry of the general manager hours after his firing, from the team you cover on a daily basis, could lead some to believe you're carrying water for the franchise, insinuating letting go of Carthon was the correct decision.