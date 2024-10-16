Titans' DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Doesn't Want To Be Traded To Contender, May Be Fine With Just Getting Paid

With Davante Adams being dealt to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper being shipped to the Buffalo Bills, many have looked at DeAndre Hopkins as another veteran wide receiver who could be traded from pretender to contender, but the Tennessee Titans pass catcher seems to be content in Nashville.

There is plenty of time between now and the November 5th NFL trade deadline for things to change, and the Titans' front office to get involved, but as of right now, it is being reported that Hopkins doesn't want to be traded.

"The Chiefs liked DeAndre Hopkins in 2023 free agency, but Tennessee isn't eager to deal him as of now, and he likes playing in Tennessee. I don't get the sense he's angling to get out of there," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Hopkins, 32, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next season and it's unclear whether the Titans would want to try and re-sign him for in what will almost certainly be another rebuilding year.

Even if you take the future out of this, Hopkins not wanting to pursue a trade to a contender in the league doesn't make much sense.

The Titans are quickly finding themselves atop plenty of people's list of the worst teams in the NFL.

Will Levis is proving week after week that he doesn't have the talent to be a starting quarterback in the league, Brian Callahan looks completely in over his head in year one in Nashville, and Tennessee is staring a 1-6 start to the season in the face with road trips to Buffalo and Detroit coming in the next two weeks.

Hopkins may be leading Titans receivers in receptions, but 14 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown through five games doesn't exactly scream ‘I’m in a great situation.'

Maybe the Titans shock the world and figure something out over the next two weeks and upset the Bills and Lions, but even if they manage to split the two games, Hopkins being content on staying with a 2-5 team with his future up in the air feels like the exact opposite thing someone else in his position would do.

Time will tell, but if a healthy Hopkins doesn't seek a trade before the deadline other teams potentially interested in him this offseason may have some serious questions.