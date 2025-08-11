Tennessee Player's Mom Has Meltdown Online, Reignites Dormant Transfer Rumors

Just when Vols fans thought they were in the clear with talented defensive back Boo Carter and his transfer rumors, the mercurial talent's mom had to go on social media and have a miniature meltdown.

There's something about Tennessee players and their parents that seems to spell doom for the denizens of Neyland Stadium.

First, there was the saga involving former Volunteer turned UCLA Bruin Nico Iamaleava and his dad, and now Boo Carter's mom enters the fray, surely not wanting to be outdone.

After transfer rumors started to swirl for Carter this summer, Josh Heupel was able to offer some temporary reassurance in the form of announcing the defensive back in question was practicing with the team.

But, unfortunately, those rumors seem to have picked back up with Mama Carter (or rather, MommaBoo6) taking to social media and crowing about how good a developer Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is.

Boulder was one of the destinations that Carter was rumored to be interested in, so it wouldn't be a leap to think that the flame is still burning for Boo and his family.

NIL and the transfer portal have made college football a treacherous landscape, but parents meddling in their kids' affairs is nothing new.

We've seen moms and dads as well as extended families influence their sons' decisions in college football for decades and, unfortunately, with all the money being flung around in today's game, that problem is only going to grow larger.

Vols fans were, understandably, irate, blasting our helicopter parent in question for ruining her son's future and potentially "fumbling the bag."

Whatever ends up happening with Boo Carter, it looks like many in East Tennessee are ready to say "good riddance."

This Vols team can ill-afford any more headaches or distractions, as attrition is starting to pile up in the wide receiver room while Joey Aguilar continues to adapt to the offensive scheme in the wake of Nico Iamaleava tucking tail.

Never a dull moment on good ol' Rocky Top.