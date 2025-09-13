After Tough Week Mourning Charlie Kirk, Tennessee-Georgia Crowd Unites In USA Chant And Military Flyover

Before Tennessee and Georgia clashed on the field, 102,000 fans at Neyland Stadium united in a stirring display of American pride with chants and a military flyover.

KNOXVILLE – It was a beautiful day for college football on Saturday afternoon, as 102,000 fans packed into Neyland Stadium to enjoy an afternoon of America's game.

What we witnessed before the ball kicked-off was a full-on display of USA pride, thanks to the US Military, along with the Tennessee marching band. If you ever wanted to experience the pageantry of this beautiful sport, I highly advise you to make a trip to the biggest game you can find that is within driving distance.

When the ‘Pride of The Southland’ took to the field before the Vols made their way out of the tunnel, it was a proud moment to be an American, as the Star Bangled Banner had fans coming out of their seats with excitement.

There was a sense of pride in this singing, with the Tennessee student section starting a VERY loud ‘USA, USA, USA’ chant that had the stadium cheering in unison.

Following the events this week surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we have seen plenty of college students holding vigils on-campus over the past few days, including Texas A&M, Tennessee and others.

But, on the field before kickoff, you could sense a different feeling of American pride, as a military flyover occurred above Neyland Stadium. While there weren’t chants specific to Charlie Kirk, it was a beautiful moment to see thousands of students chanting together.

College football rarely disappoints, and the pageantry surrounding this matchup between Tennessee and Georgia certainly didn’t let us down. What a day for the country, with everyone coming together for the love of this wild sport.

It's a beautiful thing.