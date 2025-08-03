Tennessee Posts Highlight Of Interception From Practice, Bizarrely Blurs QB Who Threw It

Folks on X understandably made fun of the edit made to the video

PublishedUpdated

From players getting paid millions, to President Trump signing executive orders to save college athletics, the transfer portal being a lawless free-for-all, countless lawsuits, and plenty of other examples, it feels as if we've seen just about all there is to see in the world of college football as the 2025 season fast approaches.

The Tennessee Volunteers, however, showed that they had a never-before-seen trick up their sleeve.

The team's official X account shared a video clip from practice showing Colton Hood intercepting an underthrown pass. At first glance, it looks like a pretty standard play on the football that may look a little nicer with the slow-motion effect, but it's actually the first second of the video that needs to be discussed.

If you look closely, you'll notice the quarterback who threw the pass is actually blurred out in the background. 

X/Vol_Football

Tennessee's social media team took the time to edit this video and blur out the quarterback – likely at the request of someone on the coaching staff – to hide the signal caller's identity on a simple underthrown ball that was picked off on the practice field in early August. 

It's incredibly bizarre, but then again, most Power Four programs today don't want any eyes on anything going on during most periods during practice, so blurring a quarterback isn't all that stunning. We're probably only a couple of years away from teams not sharing any content from practice whatsoever with these programs treating them like they're giving away government secrets between plays.

Nevertheless, folks on X understandably made fun of the edit made to the video:

Tennessee opens up its season on Aug. 30 against Syracuse, not in Knoxville or New York, but in Atlanta, because college football loves not making sense.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee, but wants it on the record that he does not bleed orange. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets, including BroBible, SB Nation, and The Spun. Mark also wrote for the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate in 2016, the year the curse was broken. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.