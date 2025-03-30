Tennessee Basketball Gets Cooked On Social Media After Historically Awful First Half Against Houston

Quick, someone let the Volunteers know that their Elite Eight game against Houston has, in fact, tipped off.

To say things got off to a terrible start for Tennessee against the Cougars on Sunday afternoon would be disrespectful for the word "terrible."

The Vols put up 28 shot attempts in the first half against Houston and made just six of them. Fifteen of the 28 attempts came from beyond the arc, and the Vols managed to make just one. Pair those numbers with a 2-for-4 performance from the free-throw line and you're left with a whopping 15 points.

Tennessee’s 15 first-half points are the fewest in an Elite 8 game for a top-two seed since seeding began in 1979.

When you make six shots in 20 minutes against any team you're going to be trailing, but when you do it against a No. 1 seed, you're going to get blown out of the building, which is what happened with the Vols taking a 19-point deficit into the break.

Social Media Reacts To Tennessee's Gross First Half Against Houston

Tennessee is looking to punch its ticket to the Final Four for the first time in program history, but barring an absolute miracle, it looks like the Vols will be waiting at least one more year.