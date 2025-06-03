Tennessee Baseball Player Launches Home Run Seconds After Opposing Coach Gets Caught Mouthing Foul Words

Tennessee baseball may have its fair share of haters, as both the defending national champions and as a squad dripping in confidence, but there is no denying that the Volunteers are an electric factory.

The Vols' entertainment factor was on full display during their 11-5 win over Wake Forest on Monday night that punched their ticket into the Super Regionals.

After Tennessee fell behind early in the elimination game, the Volunteers were able to come back in a hurry, but it was when they extended their lead to six runs in the bottom of the fourth that caught the college baseball world's full attention.

Prior to making his way into the batter's box, Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer took a brief moment to fire up the already raucous crowd in Knoxville in what was a peak Tennessee baseball culture moment.

Wake Forest coach Tom Walter didn't appear to like the move by Fischer and was caught on camera appearing to say two separate words that begin with the letter F. We'll leave it to you to read his lips.

Nevertheless, seconds after Walter's words were caught, Fischer nuked a no-doubt home run, sending Knoxville into a frenzy.

You want to talk instant karma. You have the broadcast focus in on the opposing coach bad mouthing the player in the box, and said player immediately nukes a home run to take every breath of air out of the Demon Deacons' sails.

The Vols now get to travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in a best-of-three Super Regional series with a spot in the College World Series on the line. The Hogs took two out of three against Tennessee just a couple of weeks ago in their final series of the regular season.

Both teams are familiar with one another and have plenty of successful history this late in the year, which should make for one of the more entertaining Super Regionals set for the upcoming weekend.