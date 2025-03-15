Don't Let 'Bracketology' Tell You Tennessee Versus Auburn Was For Nothing, As It Darn Sure Meant Something

NASHVILLE - If you were paying attention to college basketball bracketology before the Tennessee versus Auburn game in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, Joe Lunardi was trying to tell you that the matchup did not mean anything when it came to a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and he might be right.

Well, let me be the bearer of bad news for those who think everything said by the highly educated expert is the gospel: This matchup between the Vols and Auburn meant everything for those players on the court, and it should certainly mean something to Tennessee on Sunday if it was to win an SEC championship.

The unfortunate reality is that it could possibly mean nothing, seeing that the selection committee has made it a habit to not count what happens on championship Sunday into its seeding. While they will act as if they don't pay attention, players from Tennessee have certainly been looking at social media over the last week, wondering where they might play when the NCAA Tournament begins.

How could they not? It's everywhere.

SEC Tournament Championship Should Mean More

But the one thing that should truly agitate college basketball fans is the notion that today's game meant nothing when it came to NCAA tournament seeding, because ‘Bracketology’ said so.

And let's be honest, we all know that Joe Lunardi is the go-to guy when it comes to the postseason tournament, but saying that Tennessee and Auburn battling on the court for forty minutes meant nothing for Sunday's selection process is tough for college basketball fans to swallow.

For Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, he even conceded postgame that Florida deserved the other No. 1 seed. But he also understands optics around the tournament.

"I don't think they're listening, you know? I think they're sequestered somewhere" Rick Barnes said with a smile. "I think we let our body of work speak for it. Again, I look at our league. I'll say it. I'll be disappointed if we don't have 14 teams in the NCAA Tournament. I think it's obvious that Auburn and Florida have played themselves into a 1 seed."

And, rightfully so for Auburn and Florida, but championships have to mean something, right? Especially for a team, if it was to win, that has consistently been in the top-ten all season.

We all just witnessed two teams battling like it was a Final Four matchup, but then we have to pretend that it wouldn't matter for Tennessee in its quest for a No.1 seed. Everyone latches onto this method of madness around Selection Sunday that we lose sight of what's right in front of us, which was a fantastic basketball game.

Everything about this afternoon in Nashville is what we love about this crazy sport. Two teams that are not worried about next week, but only care about advancing into Sunday's championship game. For all the folks out there who want to act as if a loss like this doesn't sting, I call bullshit. Just the same as I would if we were looking at the resumes of Florida and Tennessee to decide

NCAA Committee Loves To End The Conversation On Saturday Night

But once again, the committee loves to have their decisions made on Saturday night, and not 3 p.m. ET on a Sunday afternoon, as they sit in a room together, deciding who should go where. While coaches from the SEC have lobbied in the past for the tournament to end on a Saturday night, and not Sunday afternoon, the television networks love the inventory way too much.

So, don't expect that to happen anytime soon, even though the ACC and Big 12 have shifted.

What we have right now is three teams fighting for one spot. Tennessee, Alabama and Florida are all worthy of being a No.1 seed on Sunday, but the excitement of the chase is thrown out the window when the final doesn't matter in the eyes of decision makers.

Ok, so the regular season champion is going to be a top seed, with Auburn likely headed to Lexington. But you're telling me that the conference tournament champion won't get the other slot because committee members already made up their minds before the final?

Yes, that's the message the NCAA selection process has proved over the years, which is beyond frustrating. Tennessee has obviously been one of the best teams in the country throughout the season, and Auburn certainly has the ability to make a deep run towards the Final Four, which makes the whole selection process frustrating at times.

But, I also understand that while fans might not like the process, coaches have given up on trying to explain it, especially with teams playing on Sunday afternoon.

"I just think anytime you go in, like these multiple-team tournaments that we have early in the year, I think coaches are wanting to get away from the three days. It's a grind, hard on you, just because of the quick turnarounds, not your normal preparation," Rick Barnes said postgame.

While eleven other teams that could make the NCAA Tournament are now sitting at home, resting for the next postseason to begin, there will be two teams fighting for a championship on Sunday in Nashville.

For that reason, whichever team is hoisting the trophy inside Bridgestone Arena tomorrow should be the SEC's other No. 1 seed. It only makes college basketball better, and certainly more entertaining.