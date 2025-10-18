‘Dixieland Delight’ And Deep Hate: Inside The Alabama–Tennessee Rivalry, Where Smoking Is Encouraged

The Alabama–Tennessee rivalry returns to center stage on the Third Saturday in October

TUSCALOOSA - There won’t be a field storming on Saturday night after the SEC showdown — also known as the Third Saturday in October — but there will definitely ongoing arguments between Tennessee and Alabama fans over the song "Dixieland Delight." Somehow, this song becomes a talking point every single time these two programs face off.

Over the past three seasons, Tennessee has celebrated two field storms in Knoxville following wins over Alabama. The 2022 thriller, capped by a Vols field goal from Chase McGrath, marked the end of a 15-game losing streak and sparked one of the wildest celebrations college football has ever seen.

The 2024 win was clearly for the Tennessee fans who did not make it to the game inside Neyland Stadium two years earlier. And my goodness, both were just as chaotic as you would imagine.

As I made my way around the field, capturing the chaos, I was struck by a goal post that was headed for the river outside Neyland Stadium.

No, I didn’t have to enter concussion protocol, but I was darn near close.

But in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide owns the Vols. It's been 22 years since Tennessee won a football game on the road against Alabama. The President at the time was George W. Bush, the Florida Marlins won the World Series, LeBron James was selected No.1 by Cleveland, and Nick Saban was coaching at LSU.

If you remember last season, Saban called this game a more important rivalry than the Iron Bowl.

"For our players, this was a bigger rivalry than any other game we played…even bigger than Auburn to our players. It was always difficult for me to get our players up for the Auburn game, it was never difficult for Tennessee," Saban mentioned on Gameday.

Tennessee-Alabama Fans Were Born Into This Rivalry

This rivalry just feels different. Sure, Alabama-Auburn and Tennessee-Florida are filled with their own brands of hate, but this one is a heavyweight fight — one that both sides learn about the moment they set foot on campus.

For fans, it’s generational. You’re born into it. The hatred runs deep.

Riding around campus on Friday afternoon, the attire Alabama fans were wearing said it all, though the bedsheets hanging from student houses across campus were one more distinct form of communication.

"F-ck Tennessee, and everyone from there," one student was wearing while most likely headed to class.

Yea, that one was definitely homemade.

"UTK has no prostitutes cuz they're all Volunteers"

"Tide is rolling, Tennessee is moaning"

"Rocky Top, more like bottom of the SEC"

"We Volunteer to beat your ass"

"The biggest thing to come out of TN is Heupel's chin. #RockyChopped

3rd week in Oct: Tennessee Volunteers as tribute to the Proctor games"

Come on, what are we doing here, Alabama students? You call this trash talk? We have got to get better as a society and teach these young kids some lessons in true smack talk.

Don't worry, the older generation will arrive later today, and will certainly have a better arsenal of words that would force moms to start yelling ‘Ear Muffs’ to their kids.

The SEC Showdown That Could Change Playoff Narrative

When Ole Miss and Georgia finish battling in Athens, all eyes will then turn to Tuscaloosa — where the tension and tradition of this rivalry will be impossible to ignore.

Both Tennessee and Alabama have plenty at stake in this game, carrying one loss each on the season.

On one hand, Kalen DeBoer has seemingly led the Tide' from the grave most thought they had dug themselves against Florida State. From that point on, Alabama looked like a team worthy of competing for a national championship. Since then, the Tide' has eaten a few cupcakes, but also beaten Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri, with two of those coming on the road.

On the other hand, Tennessee finds itself trying to fix a secondary that Bama receiver Germie Bernard called a ‘Field of Dreams’ earlier this week. But, the Vols have an offense that leads the SEC in scoring, behind a quarterback that didn't arrive in Knoxville until June, in Joey Aguilar.

If we're being honest, what Josh Heupel has pulled off so far this season has opened the eyes of many around college football. Especially when you remember their starting quarterback from 2024 currently has UCLA riding a two-game winning streak, in Nico Iamaleva.

Either Tennessee Or Alabama Fans Will Be Singing ‘Dixieland Delight’ Postgame

There's honestly no telling what happens on the field tonight. Sure, Alabama could continue adding to Josh Heupel's road woes against ranked opponents. But then again, Tennessee has struck offensive gold after plenty of folks thought this would turn into a rebuild year on Rocky Top.

But, we are preparing to watch two teams ranked inside the Top 12 battle it out once again for a year's worth of bragging rights for those filled with hatred around the opposing fan base.

There will be plenty of trash talk today, with a plethora of orange or crimson shirts that feature signage like they were made on the parkway in Panama City Beach.

And while the winner of this game will exit the stadium tonight with a great path to the college football playoff, all that really matters following the game is which group of fans will be lighting up the cigars.

Yes, smoking will be allowed inside Bryant-Denny Stadium later this evening for one team.

I promise you, nobody will be talking about their postseason aspirations in the hours after this game goes final.

One group of fans will be singing a little louder in church on Sunday morning.