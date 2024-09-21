Temple's Kicker Drilled The Longest Field Goal College Football Has Seen In Nearly Two Decades

Every now and then we see some ridiculously long field foals being made in college football, but it's not every weekend we see the longest one that anyone has made in more than a decade and a half, but that's what we got Saturday evening at Lincoln Financial Field thanks to Temple Owls kicker Maddux Trujillo.

With a strong name like "Maddux Trujillo," you know this dude can bring it, and bring it he did.

The Owls were hosting Utah State when they found themselves on the Aggies' 46-yard line with 5 seconds left in the half while trailing 21-14.

So, they decided to let Maddux trot out there and give a 64-yard field goal a go. On first down, no less!

I love it, and it paid off because the junior out of Flowery Branch, Georgia put enough on it to get that bad boy just inside the uprights for three points to tighten the game to 21-17.

According to Yahoo Sports, that's the longest field goal in college football since UTEP’s Jose Martinez hit a 64-yarder of his own way back in the Year of Our Lord, 2008.

But what made this even cooler, was that this wasn't just some long-ass field goal, it was a massive momentum-shifter.

While the first two Temple drives in the second half ended in punts, the Owls managed to hold the Aggies scoreless too. After those first two scoreless drives, they found the end zone on the next four and ended up winning the game in come-from-behind fashion, 45-29.

That was Temple's first win of the season after losses to Oklahoma, Navy, and Coastal Carolina, and what a way to do it. The Owls look to put another one in the win column when they play host to the Army Black Knights.