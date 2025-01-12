Tedy Bruschi Takes Dig At Patriots' Front Office After Mike Vrabel Hire In New England

Tedy Bruschi is excited that the New England Patriots have elected to hire Mike Vrabel as the franchise's next head coach. Bruschi's excitement doesn't solely come from his belief in Vrabel's ability and track record or because the two shared the field in Foxborough together for years, however.

The Patriots have posted back-to-back 4-13 seasons, which is a far cry from their dominant run when Vrabel and Bruschi helped lead the franchise to multiple Super Bowls.

Losing the NFL's greatest duo ever in head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady was going to create a hole that would likely take multiple years to climb out of, Bruschi believes the front office still deserves some blame despite the significant personnel and culture changes taking place in New England.

He believes Vrabel will be able to take a bit more command and tighten things up both on the sideline and from a front-office perspective given his style and history with the team.

"Vrabel isn't going to joke around, Vrabel is going to tighten the screws. In my opinion, there are some people in the front office that need to be told, 'You don't know what you're doing and you need to take a step back,'" Bruschi said while reacting to the Vrabel hiring on ESPN NFL Countdown on Sunday afternoon.





"...I love the hire. Of course, this guy is a friend of mine. But there is going to be a change. I'm a little bit surprised that this happened because there are some people upstairs in the organization that want to be heard. And sometimes they're going to have to take a bite of 'Humble Pie' and understand 'your opinion doesn't matter on this one' because there are people in the building that know more. I hope that is what happens this time around because the collaboration project did not work."

Vrabel's style and desire to have a significant say in things reportedly played a factor in Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adam Strunk letting him go following the 2023-24 season.

The Patriots' Hall of Famer will be looking to make his former club look foolish as he takes over in Foxborough, and the fact that he has Drake Maye entering year two under center is undoubtedly a nice way to get going.