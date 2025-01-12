Mike Vrabel Hiring Puts New England Patriots In Position To Go From Least To Beast

Mike Vrabel is the new head coach of the New England Patriots in the least surprising hire of the current NFL coach hiring cycle.

Well, one person was surprised: "I'm surprised," ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said on air Sunday morning.

Vrabel Hiring Is Not Surprising

He's the one!

Bruschi, a strong advocate of his former Patriots teammate, went on to explain his surprise was connected to the Patriots' decision to go back to the so-called Patriot Way.

But, yeah, no one expected the Patriots to do anything other than select Vrabel after firing Jerod Mayo.

And now the Patriots, doormats in the AFC East the past two seasons, look like a great candidate to go from least to beast.

Why?

Vrabel knows what he's doing. Unlike Mayo, he comes with coaching experience and the ability to place a similarly experienced staff. It's possible Vrabel may hire former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDanieles as his offensive coordinator.

Vrabel Brings Head Coach Experience

Vrabel coached the Tennessee Titans for six years, had a .545 winning percentage, and took the team to the playoff three seasons – including in 2021 as the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Vrabel will bring to bear his coaching gifts to a franchise poised for a big leap in its development.

The team has quarterback Drake Maye under his rookie contract and a QB Sherpa such as McDaniels can help develop the supremely talented player into an outstanding player. Maye proved as a rookie he has all the tools.

And the roster around Maye that was lacking, let's see, a consistent offensive line, playmakers on the outside and a defense that consistently rallies to the ball, doesn't blow coverage or tackles and generally holds up its end.

All those things were missing for the Patriots in 2024 as they forged a 4-13 record.

That terrible record is about to pay dividends. The Patriots have the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft. And they have nine draft picks at their disposal.

Did we mention the salary cap? The Patriots will lead the NFL in cap space at the beginning of the 2025 league year with an estimated $120 million in total cap space. That's a lot and no one has more.

The pieces are in place for a major turnaround.

Vrabel and Patriots owner Robert Kraft long ago forged a friendly relationship. That's important to the owner, following his sometimes rocky relationship (at the end) with former coach Bill Belichick.

Vrabel becomes the 16th head coach in Patriots history after agreeing to a multi-year contract.

The Patriot Way May Be Back

And he is expected to return to the team a management style that more closely resembles the path the Patriots took under Belichick.

Kraft had been looking for a collaborative coach who didn't have much say in personnel and other matters under Mayo. That isn't expected to be the case for Vrabel, who is expected to be given significant power over all football matters via his contract.

Kraft is apparently comfortable with this because Vrabel is a favorite of his. He likes his new coach so much, he hosted him in his owner's suite last season and Vrabel was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame for his feats as a player.

So in that regard, the old days may be back in Foxboro, MA.

Now Vrabel's Patriots need to get back to winning to make the return complete.