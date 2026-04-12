Ted Ginn Jr. Arrested, Columbus Aviators Coach Busted For DWI Hours Before 41st Birthday

Ted Ginn Jr. spent 14 seasons outrunning NFL defenses. Now, the former Ohio State star is discovering that you cannot outrun a DWI charge in Tarrant County.

Just 24 hours before he was set to lead his winless expansion team into a Week 3 matchup, the UFL’s Columbus Aviators head coach was arrested in Euless, Texas.

It is brutal timing for both Ginn and a league still trying to establish credibility.

Police reports indicate Ginn was stopped shortly after midnight Saturday for "failing to yield on a turn." It was a basic traffic blunder that quickly escalated into a Class B misdemeanor.

Ginn addressed the headlines on his birthday. "I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions," Ginn said in a statement Sunday.

"I’ve always believed in accountability and now it’s my turn to live that standard."

The arrest delivered an immediate blow to the Aviators, who were forced to tap offensive coordinator Todd Haley to fill in for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Renegades.

Ginn expressed a desire to repair the damage. "I’m committed to learning from this, making better decisions, and earning back the trust of my players, our organization, and the fans," he said.

While UFL CEO Russ Brandon said the league is "gathering more information," the optics are already a total loss, especially for a startup league that cannot afford off-field headlines overshadowing its on-field product.

Ginn was released on a $1,000 personal bond, but the real cost is his reputation.

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