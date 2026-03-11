Team USA’s Tarik Skubal Stands His Ground Against WBC ‘Traitor’ Claims

Tarik Skubal refuses to take the backlash to heart.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is throwing high heat at the online mob.

After the elite left-hander opted to exit Team USA’s World Baseball Classic run following a single start, rabid baseball fans went after him for going full "turncoat" on his country.

Furious critics slammed the pitcher with the "traitor" label, outraged that he chose to protect his valuable arm for the grueling 162-game Major League Baseball season instead of helping Team USA nab international glory.

And ahead of a potential pool-play exit for the Americans, following a crushing upset loss to Team Italy, Skubal’s absence feels greater than ever.

But Skubal refuses to take the backlash to heart.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, ahead of the decisive Italy versus Mexico clash that will determine USA’s fate, the star pitcher fired right back at the armchair managers questioning his patriotism.

"It's just not fair. But that's part of the business," Skubal said, addressing the criticism head-on.

"It's part of the game. If they know me, though, and they know me on a personal level, and they know what my peers think of me, I don't think it's fair to say those things."

When asked if the swirling online vitriol and negative narratives were getting under his skin, the pitcher delivered a definitive rejection of the noise.

"No, because a lot of those opinions and narratives are created by people that don't know me, you know?" Skubal explained.

"And I think if you ask anyone in the clubhouse, my peers ... you ask any peers in that clubhouse, on Team USA, they've all been pretty vocally supportive of what I've got going on."

Skubal made a calculated business decision for his health, his Tigers, and his future. Guys like Paul Skenes, who are suiting up for the Stars and Stripes, argue that pride of nation is motivation enough to brave any outcome for the sake of helping the USA win gold.

It’s hard to imagine any of the vitriol cooling off against Skubal, should the Americans suffer a humiliating early exit.

As a silver lining, facing that type of heat early on may help him manage the outrage when he inevitably abandons Detroit for LA. Baseball fans are on a wait-and-see basis with the prized lefty.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela