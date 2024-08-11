Team USA Women's Hoops Survive France, Win Eighth Straight Olympic Gold Medal

The most dominant women's basketball team in the world continued its incredible streak on Sunday in Paris. Team USA survived France's best effort, never pulling away but doing enough to win the Olympic gold medal.

Team USA won gold with a one-point victory, 66-65, despite entering the contest as 16-point favorites.

The United States Women's National Basketball Team has now won eight straight Olympic gold medals, dating back to 1996, and 10 of the past 11 dating back to 1984 (they won bronze in 1992).

One of the biggest controversies – if you can call it that – surrounding this year's Team USA Olympics squad was the exclusion of star WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark.

Obviously, it ultimately didn't matter – at least not in terms of winning the gold medal. But it probably cost the team some eyeballs during their run to the title.

Though, surely they don't care about that right now.

But it does bring us to another question. Now that the Olympics are over, the WNBA is set to return on Thursday.

The league had a ton of momentum, drawing eyeballs like never before. Certainly, the Team USA Olympic gold might help boost excitement coming out of the break.

But viewers might have lost some interest having not seen Catilin Clark play in nearly a month.

Plus, the football season is starting. This was always going to be the question for the WNBA: can it keep up the interest while competing with other big sports?

During the summer, there's not a ton of options for American sports fans. The fall is a different story.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever return to action on Friday at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

It's going to be fascinating to see if the WNBA continues its momentum or if American sports fans move on and turn their full attention to the NFL and college football.

Stay tuned.

Or, don't.

That is the question after all, isn't it?