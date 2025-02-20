Team USA GM Reacts To Chat With Trump Ahead Of 4 Nations Final

North America — except maybe Mexico; I don't know that they're too excited about it down there— is buzzing about Team USA taking on Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.

The four-team tournament has reignited the long-standing rivalry between the two countries and it's gotten so much attention that President Donald Trump even took some time to speak with the team before they got to battle with Canada.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, the Commander in Chief called the team Thursday morning in their locker room, and according to the team's GM Bill Guerin, it was a neat moment.

"I think it was awesome," Guerin said. "Just wanted to wish us luck. Honestly, that was the gist of it. He just wanted to wish us luck. He was saying he’s met a bunch of the guys through White House visits and stuff, and, you know, he mentioned a few guys’ names and that his wife wanted to watch the game the other night. It’s not every day you get to talk to the president."

Guerin said that he and head coach Mike Sullivan had a brief, private chat with the president before going into the locker room.

"Mike Sullivan and I talked to him privately for a couple of minutes, and then we walked into the room and had the speaker on, and he was just very supportive and just said, ‘Hey, you guys are going to do great. It’s going to be a great game. Just relax and play."

Trump didn't shy away from one of his favorite topics that has been brought up a few times during this tournament: the idea of Canada. becoming the 51st state.

"A little bit, but I would just try to focus on the message that he was giving us," Guerin said when asked if the 51st state line had come up. "I’ve said it before: We’re here to play hockey. This is not a political forum. This is a hockey tournament. And he’s just trying to be supportive in the best way that he could, and we appreciate it."

Well, I don't think any of us thought the president would be calling to send his best before the finale of a four-team tournament that was announced just last year, but here we are, and it shows what a success the 4 Nations Face-Off has been.